Celine Dion celebrates twins' 10th birthday, says late husband would be 'very proud'

Celine Dion is celebrating her twin sons' 10th birthday!

In a sweet Instagram post Friday, the singer shared a touching message for her sons Nelson and Eddy in both French and English.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," wrote Dion, alongside a throwback pic of the boys in matching jackets and hats, and individual now-and-then photos of each twin playing in the autumn leaves.

"You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much..." Dion added before signing it with "Mom, RC and Dad xx," referring to herself, her late husband and their older son, René-Charles, who is now 19.

Dion, who is private about her family life, rarely posts pictures of the boys, but did so last week in order to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying on Instagram.

"Today we're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay!" the "My Heart Will Go On" singer posted, sharing a pic of herself flanked by the twins wearing hats that read "Spirit" and "Day." "I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth through the link in bio 💜🌈 - Celine xx."

Dion has shared photos of the twins on Instagram over the years on their birthday and last year, she said they brought her "double the laughter, double the love."

"I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you!" Dion posted.

Angélil passed away from throat cancer at the age of 73. He had been both Dion's husband and manager since they wed on Dec. 17, 1994. Together, they shared 22 years of marriage and three children — René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.