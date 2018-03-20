share tweet pin email

To celebrate her mother's 91st birthday, Celine Dion posted a heartwarming photo that illustrates the power of love between them.

On Tuesday, the superstar singer marked the occasion by sharing a meaningful mother-daughter moment: them singing together.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Therese Tanguay Dion locks eyes with her daughter and proves that they share more than looks as they belt out a ballad together.

"Happy Birthday, Mom!" the 49-year-old wrote in the caption. "You are an infinite source of comfort and inspiration. I love you."

Her mother has supported her career from the very beginning. When she was 12, Dion wrote her first song with the help of her mom and her brother Jacques.

Dion's sweet message to her mom came just two and a half weeks after Dion shared a similar post to celebrate her late father.

"Papa, you would have been 95 years old today," she wrote. "I think of you and I love you."

Dion's father, Adhemar-Charles Dion, died in 2003.

Dion's parents, both musicians themselves, were married for 48 years. She is the youngest of their 14 children.