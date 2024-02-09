Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Leah Remini is apparently crazy in love with the recent comparisons of her to Beyoncé.

On Feb. 8, the "King of Queens" star commented on the conversation surrounding the release of a new Beyoncé wax figure from Madame Tussauds, Blackpool. On X, users thought the new wax figure looked a bit like another entertainer: Remini.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool —which is located in Blackpool, England — unveiled the lifelike effigy of the 32-time Grammy-winning singer on Instagram. Images of the wax figure show Beyoncé outfitted in a bodysuit and sporting long honey-toned hair.

“This is Nice, but this is Not Beyoncé,” one user commented on the wax museum's Instagram post.

“Ugg, I wish it was perfect. but almost,” another replied.

“Beyonce?” a user posted on X. “I can’t unsee Leah Remini.”

“Honey, that is not Beyoncé,” another chimed in. “That is Leah Remini.”

Leah Remini on "So You Think You Can Dance." FOX / FOX Image Collection via Getty I

“I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!” the 53-year-old actor wrote in response to the viral comparisons. “This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that was founded in 1835 in London, which means it has a long history of creating wax sculptures. The museum's creations haven't always been enthusiastically received by the public.

Read on for some of the museum's more controversial wax figures as of late.

Dwayne Johnson

The Dwayne Johnson's wax figure was unveiled at Musee Grevin on Oct. 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

In October 2023, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got the Madame Tussauds treatment but the response from fans was lukewarm. At the time, fans critiqued the museum for releasing a figure that wasn’t quite accurate when it came to the wrestler’s complexion. Similar to Beyoncé and Remini, fans compared the final wax figurine of Johnson to some other famous faces. In this case, it was Mr. Clean and Vin Diesel.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's wax figure at Madame Tussauds on Oct. 29, 2013 in Vienna, Austria. Manfred Schmid / Getty Images

Lady Gaga, whose legal name is Stefani Germanotta, has been modeled into a wax figure by famous museums on a number of occasions.

In October 2017, Madame Tussauds got some pushback when it unveiled its take on Lady Gaga.

"How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS?" one user scoffed at the time.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's wax figure at Madame Tussauds, London. Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

Ariana Grande herself responded when the museum released its take on the pop singer.

"i just wanna talk," she said on the museum's Instagram post with her wax figure, which has since been deleted.

“This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive,” one user responded at the time.