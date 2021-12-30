Kardashian business manager found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

After celebrity business manager Angela Kukawski, 55, was found dead inside her car last week, police on Wednesday charged her boyfriend with suspicion of murder.

Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department conducted a follow-up the next day. LAPD released a statement confirming Kukawski was found dead in her vehicle in Simi Valley, Calif. on Dec. 23.

Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the statement said.

LAPD detectives believe Baker killed the victim in their Sherman Oaks residence before putting her body in her vehicle and driving to Simi Valley, according to the release.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Kukawski's cause of death was “sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation.”

Kukawski was a mother of five who worked at a Los Angeles-based management firm called Boulevard Management, NBC Los Angeles reports. The company represents clients such as Nicki Minaj, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), the Kardashians, Offset and the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to Variety.

Following news reports of Kukawski’s death, the Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement that said, “Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible.”

“She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Minaj also posted a tribute to her Instagram stories.

"Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know," she wrote. "You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace."

NBC News has reached out to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ye's reps for a comment.

The LAPD is encouraging anyone with information about the homicide to contact (818) 374-9550.

Barker’s bail was set at $3,070,000. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking report lists Barker’s next court date as Jan. 12, 2022.