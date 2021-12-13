While many weddings were postponed last year, 2021 has seen plenty of celebrities tie the knot —largely in small, private events that, months later, have details that are still under wraps.

TODAY wanted to say "I do!" to celebrity weddings from throughout the year, so we can all know that love wins, even in the wake of a pandemic.

Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook Ricky Vigil M / Getty Images

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson

The "Succession" actor, 34, wed comedian and TV host Lawson, 43, sometime in February, as she told Vogue Australia. She said they were friends since 2014, but "totally platonic." Living together during COVID-19 apparently broke the ice. The ceremony was held in the actor's Brooklyn backyard, she reported.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

The "Pig" actor, 57, married Shibata, 27, in a "small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 16. They chose the date to "honor the birthday of the groom's late father," a rep for Cage told TODAY. They had both Catholic and Shinto vows, and included poems from Walt Whitman and Haiku. Cage's ex, Alice and their son Kal, 16, were on hand.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Image

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

In May, Plaza, 37, revealed that she and her longtime collaborator Baena, 44, were married. She posted a photo of them together on Instagram, noting that she and her husband were now working on their new film, "Spin Me Round." It must have been a small, private ceremony, as some of her friends and co-stars were taken by surprise. Mary Steenburgen, whom Plaza starred opposite in "Happiest Season," wrote in the comments, "Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!"

Ariana Grande Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Pop star Grande, 28, wed real estate agent Gomez, 26, in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony, her rep told TODAY, confirming the news in May. They'd been engaged for five months at the time. People magazine reported that the nuptials took place at their home in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love," the rep explained, noting that fewer than 20 people were on hand.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley FilmMagic / Getty Images

The couple, who were once actors on "The Young and the Restless," wed in May, but few details are available. People magazine reported that Hartley ("This Is Us"), 44, and Pernas ("Blood and Treasure"), 32, were seen at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on the red carpet together wearing wedding rings; Page Six saw them in early May in Malibu, California, wearing wedding bands.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

After more than five years together, Stefani, 52 and Shelton, 45, said "I do" on July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The ceremony was held in a chapel that Shelton had built for Stefani on the ranch, and around 40 guests attended. TODAY's own Carson Daly served as the officiant. "Dreams do come true," Stefani wrote in the caption to an Instagram photo posted a few days after the wedding, showing the couple in full bride-and-groom garb, overlooking a cliff.

Isaa Rae and Louis Diame Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

Issa Rae and Louis Diame

It was glamour all the way for "Insecure" star Rae, 36, and businessman Louis Diame, 38, who wed at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat in the south of France over the July 24 weekend. Rae confirmed the news in an Instagram post on July 26, showing off her custom-made Vera Wang dress. Diame wore a custom red velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, Vogue confirmed.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

Gummer, who's both the daughter of Meryl Streep and an actor in her own right ("Mr. Robot") wed DJ Mark Ronson on Sept. 4, the day he turned 46 (Gummer is 35). The ceremony was held in New York and was meant to be a bigger affair, but was scaled back due to COVID concerns, reported Page Six. "Forever and ever yours," wrote Ronson in the caption to a series of Instagram images posted on the day.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber PA Images / Getty Images

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

"Girls" creator and star Dunham and British-Peruvian musician Felber, both 35, tied the knot on Sept. 25, as she reported on Instagram. They began dating early in 2021. The ceremony was held at the Union Club in Soho, London, and bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, reported Vogue. She wore three custom dresses by Christopher Kane during the day.

Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James

The couple, who met on the set of "Pride and Prejudice: Altanta," married in late September, according to an Instagram post from the former "Cosby Show" actor. Pulliam, 42, wrote "I married my best friend at hour home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" James, 40, who starred in "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse," also shared photos on his Instagram feed, writing, "I love you eternally."

Elisabeth Röhm and Peter Glatzer

Former "Law & Order" actor Röhm, 48, and producer/hotel developer Glatzer, 57, tied the knot Oct. 5 in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, as the New York Times reported. They also posted the news on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day. "Beyond happy and blessed to be married to the wonderful Peter Glatzer," she wrote in the caption. A large celebration in January 2022 is planned with around 150 guests, but the smaller first ceremony was kept intimate to reflect pandemic concerns.

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges

After dating for six years, "Pitch Perfect" actor Adam DeVine, 37, and fellow actor Chloe Bridges, 29, married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Oct. 9. The ceremony was attended by several of his "Workaholic" co-stars, including Erik Griffin, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm. The duo met on a plane while flying out to film 2015's "The Final Girls."

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton

Less than two months after announcing she was expecting a child, actor Christina Ricci, 41, tied the knot with hairstylist Mark Hampton, 37 on Oct. 9. Further details were unavailable, but Hampton did tag a wedding day photo of him and Ricci with "Los Angeles." Friends, including Kelly Ripa, Kat Dennings and Christian Siriano all posted congratulations in the caption.

Roger Waters and Kamilah Chavis Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters

Roger Waters and Kamilah Chavis

Pink Floyd musician Waters, 78, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Chavis on Oct. 13 at his Bridgehampton, New York estate. "Finally a keeper," he wrote in an Instagram caption while sharing photos from the wedding day.

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge

"Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy, 35, and producer Graham Outerbridge, 39, made it official on Oct. 16, sharing a strip photo of themselves on Levy's Instagram account. In November, she shared more photos from the wedding on Instagram, including a photo of the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, and one of her bridesmaids and her brother Dan Levy, "Creek" creator/star, holding bunches of flowers.

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson

Singer McCartney, 34, wed actress Katie Peterson, 33, on Oct. 23 in Carmel, California, with their dog serving as a flower girl. Before the wedding the "Beautiful Soul" singer told People, "I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

"Flipping 101" host El Moussa, 40, wed "Selling Sunset" star Young, 34, on Oct. 23 near Santa Barbara, California. The event was filmed for a special for Netflix, "Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do." El Moussa's children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, (he shares them with ex Christina Haack) were part of the ceremony, the lead-up to which was shared several times on social media.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum FilmMagic / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

On Nov. 11, the former reality-show star Hilton said "I do" with venture capitalist Reum, both 40, on the Bel-Air estate of Hilton's grandfather Barron. In attendance: Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul, among others. "My forever begins today," Hilton shared on Instagram with a photo of herself in her wedding gown. Want to see more on the festivities? Just tune into her new Peacock docuseries, "Paris in Love."

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington ("Trading Spaces," "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" host) and social media manager Kellee Merrell, 33, tied the knot, announcing the news on Nov. 28 on Instagram. Pennington, 57, shared a photo from their event, showing the couple sharing a smile while standing in front of a vintage white convertible. "We did it," he captioned the picture. People magazine said the ceremony was held in Savannah, Georgia, with eight guests, at the 19th Century home they are restoring.