Celebrities you may have forgotten appeared on 'Sex and the City'

We can't wait to catch up with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda when the "Sex and the City" reboot premieres later this week, but before we binge-watch "And Just Like That..." on HBO Max, we're taking a walk down memory lane and looking at some of the celebrities who guest-starred in the original series. From Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey to Kat Dennings and Alanis Morissette, these are some of the celeb appearances you may have missed.

Bradley Cooper

Ok, we definitely forgot about this one. YouTube / Getty Images

Before he made us swoon in "A Star Is Born" (2018) or tugged at our heartstrings in "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), Bradley Cooper appeared in season two of "Sex and the City" as Jake, a guy whom Carrie almost has a fling with. After they kiss in his car, Jake leaves for a minute to buy some cigarettes and while he's at a newsstand he comes across a copy of Carrie's new magazine cover that she doesn't exactly love.

The cover says "Single and fabulous?" and the photo isn't very flattering, so when Jake shows it to Carrie and asks if it's her, she realizes she was about to take him home because she was feeling insecure. At that moment, she decides to call things off and when Jake says he doesn't want to let her go, she climbs out of his open roof and walks off.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was quite energetic in her guest appearance. YouTube / Getty Images

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star made a cameo in season three of "Sex and the City" as Debbie, a Los Angeles junior development executive who overwhelms Carrie with her overpowering personality. During their chat, Debbie tries to convince Carrie to adapt her romance column into a movie but she doesn't exactly make a good impression. Gellar's character doesn't seem quite trustworthy and she doesn't seem to have Carrie's best interest at heart. But the scene is pretty darn entertaining!

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey played himself on the show. YouTube / Getty Images

Like Gellar, Matthew McConaughey appeared in one of the Los Angeles episodes in season three. The actor played a very eccentric version of himself and he told Drew Barrymore earlier this year that the memory is a bit of a blur.

“I don’t really remember what I did,” he said during a recent interview with the talk show host. “I remember I made some strong choices and after we did take one the director/producer’s like, ‘OK. So is that what you are going to do?’ And I was like, ‘Press record man. That’s what I just did. That’s who I am. That’s what I’m doing.’”

Kat Dennings

YouTube / Getty Images

Long before she had viewers LOL'ing on "2 Broke Girls," Kat Dennings honed her acting chops in a guest role on season three of "Sex and the City." In the episode "Hot Child in the City," Dennings starred as 13-year-old Jenny Brier, who reached out to Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) to help run publicity for her over-the-top Bat Mitzvah.

"I want it all, I want it now and I want you to get it for me," she says in a clip from the episode. Jenny, the daughter of a wealthy New York restaurateur, told Samantha that she wanted all the major fashion magazines at her party and the band 'N SYNC and the publicist doesn't seem willing to take on her huge party or her even larger personality. But when Jenny name-drops the Clintons and mentions that the party budget is close to a $1 million, Samantha perks right up.

Justin Theroux

Justin appeared on the show twice. YouTube / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston isn't the only famous fashionista Justin Theroux has been linked to. The actor, 50, once played one of Sarah Jessica Parker's love interests in the original “Sex and the City” series. Theroux's character, fiction writer Vaughn Wysel, briefly dated Carrie in 1999 and had some issues in the bedroom. In an earlier appearance on the show, Theroux also played Jared, a writer Carrie flirted with to make Mr. Big jealous.

In March, E! News asked Theroux if he would be appearing in the reboot series, and the actor hinted that he'd love to get involved. “Let me check my email and see if anyone called,” he said at the time and took out his phone. “I still have no email from Sarah Jessica (Parker).”

All joking aside, Theroux continued, “Yeah, of course, I would love to. If they wanted to have me, I’d do 'Sex and the City’ again.”

Alanis Morissette

Alanis played the first woman who Carrie Bradshaw ever kissed. Getty Images

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette guest-starred in "Sex and the City" if you're a diehard fan, but we'll let it slide if you missed that one. In the episode, Carrie plays a game of spin the bottle with her bisexual boyfriend and his friends, including Morissette's character, Dawn. When it's Carrie and Dawn's turn to smooch, Carrie seems pretty hesitant and her inner monologue says, "I realized I had a choice. I could stand up and walk out and prove I was an old fart, or I could fall down the rabbit hole."

The two do eventually kiss and Carrie reflects on the experience after the fact in a voiceover. "And so I fell. It wasn't bad, kind of like chicken," she said. The scene was particularly notable because it was the first time Ms. Bradshaw had ever locked lips with another woman.

Jon Bon Jovi

He sings, he dances, he acts! Is there anything Bon Jovi can't do? Everett Collection / Getty Images

When Jon Bon Jovi began to exercise his acting muscles, he made a guest appearance on "Sex and the City," but he didn't realize what a big deal that was at the time. Earlier this year, the singer called in to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and recalled the season two episode where he appeared as a romantic interest that Carrie meets in her therapist's waiting room.

"I started taking these episodes of TV shows to get out there and have more people see me to put me in their movies," the 59-year-old said. "I didn't know what 'Sex and the City' was. It was the beginning of the second season and I was not caught up on the first one, so I really didn't know the impact that show was gonna have."

Andy Cohen

Did you know? Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker are close friends in real life. Getty Images

Parker's real life pal Andy Cohen appeared in the original series twice but he didn't ever have a speaking role. As he recalled last year during a clip of Quibi's "The Andy Cohen Diaries" (as reported by E!), his acting skills weren't quite up to par. "I'll never forget the looks of horror on Sarah Jessica (Parker's face) when I tried to act out a scene," he said about his audition.

Alas, Cohen did get two non-speaking roles: first as a shirtless guy in a gay bar in season four and next as a Barneys shoe salesman in season six. Unfortunately, the season four appearance was cut out of the TV version but still can be seen on DVD. Cohen even posted a throwback photo of the moment on Instagram in 2018.

