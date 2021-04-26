IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrities share photos on Instagram before hitting Oscars red carpet

Laura Dern, Glenn Close and more stars gave fans a peek as they prepared for Hollywood's biggest night.
By Gina Vivinetto

The 2021 Oscars are underway, and this year's nominees and presenters have already made their way down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The fun got started even earlier on Instagram, where Laura Dern, Glenn Close and more stars gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek as they prepared for Hollywood's biggest night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGiw_PrG88

Close, who's nominated for a best supporting actress award for "Hillbilly Elegy," raised a toast with an adult beverage as she sat in her bathrobe while getting all glammed up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGEOqYAmlU

Andra Day, nominated for best actress for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," shared a video of makeup artist Porsche Cooper helping her get her "skin glowing."

"ima catch y’all on the red carpet," Day told fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COD8yDBBE0U

"Big Little Lies" star Laura Dern, one of the evening's presenters, wore jeans and a face mask while holding a cotton swab as she prepared to undergo a COVID-19 test.

"Oscars prep!" she captioned the shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGYIlqgUsA

Dern's co-star Reese Witherspoon, also a presenter, shared a pic of herself wearing an Oscars T-shirt. "It’s #Oscars Sunday! 💫 Who’s tuning in tonight?" she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COG4CsYgywz

Witherspoon later added another pair of pics showing her and Dern, whom she called "my hot date," all dolled up in their gorgeous gowns. (Swipe right on Witherspoon's pic to see the two stars together.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGqcO-LfCn

Maria Bakalova, nominated for a best supporting actress award for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," shared a pic of herself looking red-carpet ready in a gorgeous V-neck white gown.

"I still cannot believe this is happening to me. This has been a dream come true. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. I am truly so humbled and honoured to be nominated alongside such talented artists," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COG6MSqs-OU

Isla Fischer shared several cute pics of herself posing with hubby Sacha Baron Cohen, who's nominated for a best supporting actor award for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

"Oscar ready," she captioned one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COGooAKNRdN

"Minari" star Alan Kim looked adorable in Thom Browne shorts suit and knee socks while walking his dog, Cream, before heading to the festivities.

"It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream. Now it’s off to the show!" gushed the child star.

