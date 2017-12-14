share tweet pin email

It's a painful day to remember, but it's one we'll never forget.

Dec. 14 marks five years since the day a young man named Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 schoolchildren and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Lanza turned his gun on himself before police could apprehend him.

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde and other celebrities took to social media to share their emotional memories of the unthinkable tragedy. Many of them encouraged fans to fight for stricter gun legislation.

Iâm in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #SandyHook . 5 years ago today. Praying for their families. Please can we have #gunsafetylaws ? What does it have to take ? @MomsDemand @Everytown https://t.co/bv7Z5lGWPQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 14, 2017

"I’m in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #SandyHook. 5 years ago today. Praying for their families," Witherspoon wrote.

Here are just a few of the other heartfelt messages posted by celebrities.

We tend to lump victims into groups and forget individual stories. Their pain is unique and significant. Thank you, @Nelba_MG, for sharing your story. Sending you all my love and strength today. #GunControlNow https://t.co/i2uHS2riQe — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 14, 2017

5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD. #everytown — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) December 14, 2017

Five years ago, 20 beautiful first graders were shot to death, with 6 teachers at #SandyHook school. Newtown is next to my village in Ct. I think of the children & their grieving families always & hope we can one day take measures to prevent the ânext timeâ pic.twitter.com/dZ4HnCmSgb — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 14, 2017

Today is the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Since then, 40 moments of silence in Congress and 0 commonsense gun bills signed into law. @stophandguns @sandyhook — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) December 14, 2017

Five years after #SandyHook, let's change this news story before it becomes reality. Please consider a donation to @sandyhook today to make sure this doesn't happen again. https://t.co/8c5mrfaKCM #TomorrowsNews https://t.co/omfRAHDLA5 — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) December 14, 2017

TODAY's Willie Geist offered a stirring reflection on what happened in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012, and the anguish that the shootings caused so many families.

Thinking about the 20 sets of parents who were dropping their first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary right about now, 5 years ago, the 6 families of staff members who gave their lives for someone else's children, and what they all have lived with every day since. RIP. #SandyHook — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 14, 2017

"Thinking about the 20 sets of parents who were dropping their first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary right about now, 5 years ago, the 6 families of staff members who gave their lives for someone else's children, and what they all have lived with every day since. RIP," he wrote.

Former TODAY anchor Katie Couric also shared a tribute to the victims.