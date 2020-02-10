If you only tune into the Academy Awards on Sunday night, you’ll miss half the Hollywood fun.

That’s because long before the stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to vie for golden statuettes — or just to take a well-photographed stroll down the always-fashionable red carpet — many of them got the party started on social media.

Like “Frozen 2” star Josh Gad, who channeled his inner international secret agent to get into the awards night mood.

“My wife and I are not quite sure if we’re attending a James Bond cosplay party this evening of going to the #oscars,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his favorite Bond girl, wife Ida Darvish.

Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee shared their looks for the night with his fans and followers online, including his colorful suit that paid tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Meanwhile, America Ferrera paid tribute to her heritage with a stunning fashion choice of her own.

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid,” she wrote alongside a photo of her modeling a burgundy gown and golden headband. “Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.”

Timothée Chalamet kept things casual on his Instagram feed, simply chilling out in a tee and pink pants and asking his followers “who’s going to watch tonight?”

And 11-time Academy Awards nominee Diane Warren shared a pic from her limo party, as the music great waits to find out if this is the night she finally strikes Oscar gold.

Some celebrities got ready for the big night by looking back at Oscars past, like 13-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay, who flashed back to his very first Academy Awards in 2016, wherein he met a couple of iconic droids from “Star Wars.”

And “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan remembered last year’s Academy Awards fondly, especially the fact that her gorgeous fuchsia gown came equipped with pockets big enough to hold whole cookies.

Here’s hoping other stars remembered to pack snacks, because the Oscars isn’t just Hollywood’s biggest bash — it’s the longest, too!