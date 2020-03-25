Celebrities and other public figures who've tested positive for coronavirus

With more than 430,000 people worldwide testing positive for the coronavirus, perhaps it's no surprise that Hollywood celebrities and other public figures are coming forward to say they've been stricken by the illness.

From Tom Hanks to Prince Charles, these are just a few of the famous people who've been candid about being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, both 63, announced they'd tested positive for the virus in an Instagram post on March 11. The couple, who were in Australia when they became sick, continued posting about their condition during their hospitalization and subsequent self-isolation. They've also shared charming updates about how they're killing time together, including this video of Wilson demonstrating her previously unknown rapping skills.

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales and his wife are now self-isolating in their home in Scotland. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

A press statement from Clarence House on Wednesday revealed that Prince Charles, 71, had tested positive for the coronavirus. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement read.

Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested, according to Clarence House, and results came back negative.

Andy Cohen

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on March 20. The 51-year-old Bravo star said in an interview days later that the "very worst part" about self-isolating is being apart from his 1-year-old son, Ben. Cohen said his symptoms included body aches, and loss of appetite and sense of smell.

Idris Elba

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

British actor Idris Elba tweeted a video of himself on March 16 saying he'd been diagnosed with the virus. The "Hobbs & Shaw" star, 47, who appeared in the clip alongside his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, said he was asymptomatic and opted to get a test after he'd been exposed to "someone who had also tested positive."

Elba also urged fans to be "vigilant" about their own health. "Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," he said.

Colton Underwood

Former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood revealed his diagnosis March 20 in a video he shot at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family’s house in Huntington Beach.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It’s been kicking my a--, just to put it very bluntly,” said the former NFL player, 28. “I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath and I have to sit down every time I go to the bathroom just because I’m exhausted.”

Plácido Domingo

Famed opera singer Plácido Domingo said it was his “moral duty” to tell fans he'd tested positive for COVID-19. Armin Weigel / Getty Images

Famed opera singer Plácido Domingo, 79, wrote on Facebook over the weekend that it was his “moral duty” to announce he'd tested positive for the virus. “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” he shared. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

Terrance McNally

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrance McNally died Tuesday from complications of the coronavirus. Al Pereira / Getty Images

Four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrance McNally died March 24 at age 81 of complications of the coronavirus, a spokesperson said. McNally, who was a lung cancer survivor with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was frequently described as the "bard of American theater."

McNally's plays included “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993) and “Ragtime” (1998), “Love! Valor! Compassion!” (1995) and “Master Class” (1996).

David Bryan of Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, 58, opened up about his positive test results on Instagram March 22. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid! It’s the flu not the plague,” said the musician.

“I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus," he added.

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews, the 26-year-old actress who voiced the character Honeymaren in “Frozen 2,” has tested positive for the coronavirus Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Rachel Matthews, the 26-year-old actress who voiced the character Honeymaren in “Frozen II,” announced her diagnosis March 16 on Instagram.

Matthews, who opted to get tested after being around someone who was "a confirmed case," said her symptoms included a sore throat, fatigue, headache, fever, body chills, dry cough, pain in her lungs, shortness of breath and loss of appetite. She urged fans who are experiencing symptoms but haven't been able to get tested to "treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are)."

"Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE," she wrote

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko as Camille in the 2008 James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace." Courtesy Everett Collection

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who played Camille opposite Daniel Craig in 2008's "Quantum of Solace," revealed her diagnosis March 15 on Instagram. The Ukrainian-born actress, 40, wrote, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

She also urged fans to take precautions about the virus. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she wrote.

Debi Mazar

Actress Debi Mazar shared news of her diagnosis in an Instagram video on March 21. The "Younger" star, 55, said her entire family had experienced a similar "odd bug" over the previous month. Mazar said her symptoms included fever, headache, sore throat, body aches, ringing ears and dry cough.

Kristofer Hivju

“Games of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju said in an Instagram post on March 16 that he'd tested positive for the virus and that he and his family members were self-isolating. “We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” said the 41-year-old actor.

Jackson Browne

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne revealed his diagnosis to Rolling Stone this week, saying, "It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through." Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne told Rolling Stone magazine this week that he'd been diagnosed with the virus. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” said Browne, 71. ”

Browne said he got tested after coming down with a "“a small cough and a temperature.”

“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through,” said the singer.

Daniel Dae Kim

Actor Daniel Dae Kim shared a video of himself announcing his diagnosis on March 19. One of the stars of the NBC series "New Amsterdam," Kim, 51, told fans he was on the mend. "Today, even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m pretty close," he shared.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a brief trip to the U.K. After Grégoire Trudeau's diagnosis, which was announced on March 12, she and her husband put themselves in self-isolation for two weeks.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

NBA star Donovan Mitchell 23, thanked fans in an Instagram post on March 12 after news spread that he and his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, 27, tested positive for the virus. The pair were the first in a handful of high-profile athletes, including Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics player Marcus Smart, to share that they'd tested positive for COVID-19.