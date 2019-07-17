Sign up for our newsletter

Some of your favorite stars are embracing the aging process - well, kind of.

A new viral challenge has celebrities virtually traveling in time to see just how well they'll age. And the results have been pretty entertaining so far!

So how exactly are celebs working this type of movie magic offscreen? With the help of aging filters on a mobile app called FaceApp.

Joanna Gaines took a glimpse into the future, captioning her Instagram story "We are having fun scaring the children."

The "Fixer Upper" star had fun with the challenge. @joannagaines/Instagram

She also got hubby Chip Gaines to play along, and joked "I'm telling @chipgaines to start wearing sunscreen" as she shared his flash forward photo.

Chip Gaines took a funny glimpse into the future. @joannagaines/Instagram

Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher got in on the fun, sharing a selfie of themselves as an older couple. Our verdict? They look pretty fab!

The Jonas Brothers captioned their photo, "When you take a trip to the Year 3000," using a cheeky reference to their hit song "Year 3000." We were just thrilled to see their glorious hair will stay intact as they age.

Drake turned the challenge into a competition for his followers, urging them to share their best captions for his photo for the chance to win tickets to his Ovo Fest 2019.

Lebron James also took a look into the future, sharing a distinguished flash forward shot of himself.

Kevin Hart seemed quite proud of the way he'll age, captioning his post "Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂"

Ludacris doesn't plan on letting age slow him down! The "Fast and the Furious" star joked that he and Tyrese Gibson will be filming the 50th installment of the hit film when they're seniors.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay proved he'll still have mad cooking skills years from now in his post.

And Sam Smith made quite the stylish statement in his selfie.