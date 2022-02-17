Meet Emilie Kouatchou, Broadway’s 1st Black Christine in ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Christine is a beloved character in the iconic musical, known for her sweeping ballads "Think of Me," "All I Ask of You" and "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again." No longer an understudy, Kouatchou stepped into the role full-time for the show's anniversary on Jan 26, 2022. She said it can be difficult to assume a historic role people are familiar with, while still making it feel like it's hers.

"It was a big conversation when I was rehearsing first with our production supervisors. He was really adamant about making sure that Christine felt like me, and that I didn't have to put on any sort of airs that I thought an ingenue character had to be or a Christine had to be," she said. "This Christine feels very much close to me, and I relate a lot to her. I try and bring myself to her as much as I can even in just the inflection of my voice, something as simple as that. The temptation might be to inflect up ... (but) it's OK for her to have a more grounded lower voice if that's true to me.

"So things like that; just remembering that although I do have to stay in the confines of the time period and in dialect, I can be as expressive as myself, Emilie."

'Phantom' secrets

Known for its stellar music and stage production, “Phantom of the Opera” has won seven Tony Awards — including best musical — and was made into a major motion picture starring Emmy Rossum as Christine in 2004. Year after year, it remains a staple in the musical theatre canon, and Kouatchou attributes the musical's success to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"It really took me being in the show and learning the music and seeing other people do all these other songs to realize how genius it is," she said. "Webber does an amazing job of creating these specific characters, who, as an actor, you can also just embody them differently. Every 'Phantom' is different, every Christine is different. You're not going to get the same cookie-cutter character and I think that's the exciting part of 'Phantom,' too. They cycle in new leads and audiences get to see a new take on this classic show. That's one of the reasons why it's stood the test of time."