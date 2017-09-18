See all the celebs who brought family members to the Emmys

share tweet pin email

The 2017 Emmy Awards were a family affair.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood brought family members to the biggest night in television, and the results were as sweet as it gets.

Here were some of our favorite family combos from the Emmys red carpet.

Sofia Vergara and son Manolo

Richard Shotwell / AP Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, left, and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Laura Dern with son Ellery and daughter Jaya

Congratulations @lauradern on your #Emmys win! A post shared by @cbstv on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Robin Wright brought daughter Dylan

Jordan Strauss / AP Robin Wright, left, and Dylan Frances Penn arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Liev Schreiber and son Kai

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Actor Liev Schreiber attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Matthew Modine and daughter Ruby

Reuters Matthew Modine and his daughter, Ruby Modine.

We're a fan of this increasingly popular award-show trend. Here's to many more families taking to the red carpet in the years to come!