Cecily Strong leaves 'Saturday Night Live' after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong said goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" last night, the last show of 2022.

A cast member since 2012, Strong was known for her hilarious impressions of celebrities like Melania Trump and Sofia Vergara, and for her original characters, including The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party.

There was speculation that Strong, 38, would depart in the fall before the start of the show's 48th season along with fellow cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor. "SNL" announced Strong's departure ahead of last night's show on Twitter.

One of the longest-tenured female cast members on "SNL," Strong briefly co-anchored "Weekend Update" but was known mainly for her over-the-top characterizations, including Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro. She also portrayed Cathy Anne, an original character and Michael Che's chain-smoking neighbor on "Weekend Update." Strong appeared as Cathy Anne one last time on Saturday's show to say her goodbyes to the cast and audience.

"I'm a little emo tonight because truth is I'm here to say goodbye," said Strong as Cathy Anne.

"Where are you going?" asked Michael Che.

"Turns out, prison!" she answered. Cathy Anne went on to say that her crimes had caught up with her, but that she wasn't worried.

"I got friends on the inside," she said, as a picture of McKinnon and Bryant in orange jumpsuits appeared on screen. "They seem to be doing ok."

"I had a lot of fun here," Strong continued, seeming to break slightly out of character in a heartfelt moment, "and I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place with these people that I love so much."

Strong grew up in Oak Park, Illinois and came to "SNL" via the famed school of improv, The Second City. She joined "SNL" right after Kate McKinnon and, along with other new cast member Aidy Bryant, took the reins from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to usher in a new era of female-driven comedy.

Strong performed in her final sketch on last night's show in a Radio Shack.

"As some of you know, this is Cecily's last day at Radio Shack after eight incredible years," said Kenan Thompson.

"But I've been here eleven," said Strong.

"I know," said Thompson. "And eight of them were incredible."

Kidding aside, Thompson went on to say that Cecily had a "power and a joy" to her performances that reminded you why you loved working (at Radio Shack).

In a final touching moment, the cast, including first-time host Austin Butler, sang a version of "Blue Christmas."