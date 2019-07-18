Sign up for our newsletter

Our first look at the "Cats" movie is finally here!

A two-and-a-half minute trailer, which was released late Thursday afternoon, gives viewers a peek at the live-action adaptation of the long-running Broadway classic.

The trailer for the much-anticipated movie also shows how some beloved performers — including Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Rebel Wilson — look as felines, dancing to the power ballad "Memory," sung by Hudson.

Swift tweeted about the trailer, writing, "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything."

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

The stage production used furry costumes to transform its cast, but for the movie, director Tom Hooper used digital enhancements to turn the actors into their characters.

Earlier in the week, the production released a behind-the-scenes video that showed clips from the rehearsal room as the actors learned their dance moves, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, known for his work on "Hamilton."

Go behind the scenes for a first look at #CatsMovie. Trailer this Friday. pic.twitter.com/NMnJjKubxw — Cats Movie (@catsmovie) July 17, 2019

"Cats" ran for 18 years on Broadway, and for 21 years at the West End's New London Theatre. The Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including best musical.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.