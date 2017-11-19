share tweet pin email

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, and Michael Douglas, 73, prove that age is nothing but a number — but there are other numbers they'll gladly celebrate! On Saturday, the couple hit 17 years of marriage, and they both took a moment to honor their partnership on social media.

Zeta-Jones shared a throwback to their wedding via Instagram.

"17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," Zeta-Jones captioned the photo. "Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you."

(If only every day could be spent in Zeta-Jones' custom Christian Lacroix wedding dress, which was valued at an estimated $140,000!)

Douglas was a little more succinct in his post.

"Happy 17th anniversary my darling!" he wrote alongside a more recent photograph of the two of them.

Can't go wrong with that!

In September, Zeta-Jones told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that her courtship with Douglas was "a bit of a whirlwind" that included him very boldly telling her he wanted her to have his children.

But, "he was right," the actress laughed, adding that their two children are now "the joy in my life."

Congratulations to this sweet couple on another year together!