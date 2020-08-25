Catch a 1st look at Kim Cattrall's return to TV in 'Filthy Rich'

Kim Cattrall fans, we have some awesome news for you. No, the "Sex and the City" star isn't coming back for another round as lusty Samantha ... but we might have something even filthier.

Or at least something "Filthy Rich," which is the name of her new Fox TV series, set to debut in September!

The "Filthy Rich" cast: Aaron Lazar, Deneen Tyler, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Benjamin Aquilar, Gerald McRaney, Kim Cattrall, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Olivia Macklin and Steve Harris. Justin Stephens / FOX

Cattrall, 64, will be co-starring in what feels like a super-sudsy tale of what happens after a superwealthy family faces the loss of its patriarch. As Margaret Monreaux, Cattrall will first lose her husband, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), then face the potential loss of his billion-dollar empire, as three of his illegitimate children show up to lay claim to the fortune.

"'Filthy Rich' is a story of a Louisiana evangelical family," says the actor in a first-look video released Monday by the network. "They are billionaires, they built this worldwide network. The patriarch of the family is killed. After his death, all of these family secrets are revealed."

People magazine reported that at January's Television Critics Association tour, Cattrall told reporters that Margaret has a lot in common with her own life. "She’s in her 60s, like I am. You're starting to lose your family members; you’re starting to lose friends. It does bring (one) to question, 'What now and how much longer?' I like to work things out in my work. If I have these questions, maybe other women are having them."

The series is based on a New Zealand TV show by the same name, which ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017, not a similarly-titled documentary TV series about Jeffrey Epstein.

2007's "Sex and the City: The Movie" starred Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Cattrall. James Devaney / WireImage

"After 'Sex and the City,' I waited a long time to go back to television," Cattrall said at TCA, according to People magazine. "It wasn't until I saw 'Sensitive Skin' (a Canadian TV series Cattrall executive produced and starred in) that I really wanted to go back to television. I was having a lot of questions about midlife crisis, about menopause, about what now, what is the next chapter of my life."

Fans will know the star from her long-running spot on HBO's "SATC," where she appeared as Samantha Jones from 1998 to 2004.

Cattrall in her role as Margaret Monreaux in "Filthy Rich." FOX / Getty Images

"I've never been on network television," she said at TCA. "Television has changed so much just since I did 'Sex and the City.' I mean we don't cut any more, we just keep going. Everything is digital, instead of one or two cameras, we have five cameras. You can't kind of warm up to a close up. You have to be right on your game all the time."

"Filthy Rich" premieres on Fox September 21.