Playtime is over for the cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

In the latest promo for the reboot of the Fox drama, the characters are portrayed as dolls sitting at a table at their beloved hangout, the Peach Pit, while the series’ stars provide the voices.

A snippet of the show’s iconic theme plays before we see dolls representing Donna, David, Kelly and Brandon sitting at a table gossiping about how something went down at the beach club the night before.

“Kelly, you know I’m not one to spill someone else’s secrets,” Jason Priestley's Brandon says.

Brenda then rushes in to ask if Steve told them that they kissed. The others are clearly surprised, but before anything else can happen Andrea and Steve burst onto the scene.

“You know what, I’m tired of all this,” Steve says, as the camera cuts to the actual actors.

“We should do this for real. What do you say?” Steve — err, Ian Ziering — finishes before the theme plays once more and the cast cheers. A few seconds later, Brian Austin Green returns and swipes the doll.

"It's for my kids," he says.

In an interview with TODAY last year, Priestley discussed how the show's dolls — yes, they existed before this promo was made — reflected '90s style.

"The oversized clothes was really a big part of the fashion of the early '90s that I had forgotten about and then when I see these, I go, 'Oh, yeah, that's right, you know everything was really pillowy and everybody wore everything really oversized and that was the height of fashion, right?" he said.

While speaking with TODAY in 2018, the late Luke Perry also had some fun with his Dylan doll, calling it "an action figure."

The doll promo is the latest kitschy video made to drum up interest in the show. A campy trailer released last month played on the show’s theme popping up in the lives of the cast members.

We'll see just how many people are hyped up when the revival of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” also known as “BH90210,” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.