Cassie Randolph accuses Colton Underwood of stalking in restraining order request

A Los Angeles court has granted Cassie Randolph a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, the former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood.

In her request for the restraining order, Randolph accuses Underwood of "harassing and stalking" her in various instances since this past June. She described how he "sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her and placed a tracking device on her vehicle."

The court documents, dated Sept. 11, also include screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between the reality TV couple.

In one of the texts, Underwood allegedly calls Randolph "a selfish person who isn't ready to be loved."

"I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I'm sitting here feeling like a fool," the text message continues.