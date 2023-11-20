Who is Cassie's husband, Alex Fine? A timeline of their relationship

Just one day after model and entertainer Cassie filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16 accusing ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape and abuse, the pair reached a settlement.

The “Me & U” singer, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, announced news of the settlement on Nov. 17, but did not disclose its terms.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura, 37, said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In her lawsuit, Ventura accused the music mogul, 54, of raping and physically abusing her during the time the pair were on-and-off romantic partners from 2007 until 2018.

Following Combs and Ventura's split, Ventura found love again with personal trainer Alex Fine. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have welcomed two daughters, Frankie, 3, and Sunny, 2.

Ventura and Fine, 30, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in August, with the singer telling her husband in a sweet Instagram post, "There’s no one like you in this world."

Read on to learn about Ventura's relationship with Fine.

2018: Ventura begins dating Fine following her split with Combs

Ventura went Instagram official with her romance with Fine in December 2018, months after calling it quits with Combs.

The singer shared two pics of the couple at the time, one that showed them posing with her mom and another that showed them sharing a kiss.

June 2019: Ventura announces she and Fine are expecting their first child

In June 2019, Ventura announced on Instagram that she and Fine were expecting their first child. "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever," she captioned two photos of the pair sitting in the front seat of a car.

Fine also announced the news on Instagram by sharing an emotional "letter" to his daughter-on-the-way. “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote in part.

August 2019: The couple get engaged

Fine shared photos on Instagram showing him on one knee proposing to Ventura in August 2019. "This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!" he wrote.

Ventura later gushed about the engagement to Vogue. “When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped,” she said. “I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving, and he said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’"

“I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night,” she added.

September 2019: Ventura and Fine tie the knot

Just one month after announcing their engagement, Ventura and Fine tied the knot in Malibu, California.

December 2019: The couple welcome their first child, daughter Frankie

Ventura and Fine welcomed their first child, a daughter named Frankie, in December 2019, E! News reported.

March 2021: The couple's second daughter, Sunny, arrives

The couple welcome a second daughter, Sunny, on March 22, 2021. Ventura announced the news alongside images of her, Fine and their girls on Instagram.

"On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!" she wrote.

Aug. 26, 2023: Fine honors Ventura on her 37th birthday

On Aug. 26, 2023, Fine paid tribute to Ventura on her 37th birthday. Next to a gallery of images of the couple and their two daughters he posted on Instagram, he wrote, "HaPPPY 3SEVEN! to the best mama, wife, best friend. The most beautiful, nice, funny, and caring person. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together."

Ventura responded in the comments, writing, "I love you so much! I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

Aug. 28, 2023: Fine celebrates the couple's fourth wedding anniversary

Fine celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with Ventura on Aug. 28, 2023, when he shared a photo on Instagram that showed the couple embracing.

"Wedding anniversary year 4 with forever to go. It’s been crazy fast 4 years, two babies and a lot of fun," he wrote in his caption.

In the comments, Ventura responded, "The most fun. I love you!"

The following day, Ventura shared the same photo on her own Instagram page to celebrate the couple's anniversary.

"A day late, but had to make sure I showed ALL MY LOVE to this man! My husband! Happy 4th Anniversary to my Best Friend. There’s no one like you in this world. You have the biggest heart and the funniest sense of humor, your curiosity about life still surprises me and warms my heart everyday," she wrote in her caption.

"I grow more and more and more and more in love with you as time goes on and I wouldn’t want it any other way," she continued. "Most important of all, you’re only person that can actually make me laugh until I pee my pants — that says a lot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH!!"

Fine responded, "Love you so so much. Couldn’t imagine loving you more than the day I married you but I love more and more every single day."