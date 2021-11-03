Cassidy Gilford and her husband, Ben Weirda, tied the knot for a second time after their intimate COVID-19-restricted ceremony back in June 2020.

The two lovebirds said “I do” (again) on Oct. 10, 2021 alongside family and longtime friends in Nashville, Tennessee. In a new interview with People magazine, the daughter of former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about the recent celebration, sharing intimate details about the special day.

The couple's first celebration was initially planned to be a huge blowout, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple decided to change course. Initial plans for a destination wedding in Santa Barbara quickly shifted to a small wedding ceremony in Michigan alongside close family members.

"We just decided, 'We're going to do the dang thing anyway and get married,'" the 28-year-old bride said about her first wedding. "I got a sundress two days before, we didn't even wear shoes, and we just did it in his backyard."

Although they tied the knot over a year ago, the newly married couple still wanted to celebrate with their extended loved ones and planned an October ceremony in Nashville at Acme Feed & Seed. The venue doubles as a bar, restaurant and country music venue in the downtown neighborhood of the city.

​​"'Sweet Home Alabama' has been my favorite movie forever, and I used to always say my dream wedding was black-tie in a bar," said Gifford. “So a month before, we decided to just do that."

The couple rented out the entire four floors of the venue and the theme of the ceremony was a romantic and autumnal vibe that perfectly collaborated with the wedding season.

"In a weird way, having lived so much life together even before we got married and then having a year and a half under our belt already, it just removed so much pressure," Gifford said. "So we were able to just be there in that moment, just the two of us, and really absorb it and take it all in."

Big brother Cody Gifford, 31, also played a very special role in her big day.

Cassidy Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford on Sept. 15, 2018. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for COTA

"I couldn't do a father-daughter dance with my dad, so my brother and I danced to 'What a Wonderful World,'" she said. "Then halfway through, which was a surprise, Ben's dad — my father-in-law, Craig — actually came in. Ben and I have known each other forever, and he really is already like a father to me. Needless to say, I was a mess of tears. It was very sweet. Then Ben danced with his mom, and we had our first dance — and my mom got up and sang too, as she's known to always do!"

Kathie Lee performed a rendition of “When I Fall in Love" alongside soul singer Charlie “Wigg” Walker.

When asked about her husband, Cassidy Gifford stated that they "were always best friends" but didn't begin a romance until 2015 following her father’s death.

"Our families went to Israel the year after my dad passed away, and we were on a hike, and he told me he loved me. I knew that I felt the same way, but it was such a crazy year going through everything, losing my dad," she explained.

"I always had the biggest crush on him. I always knew deep down."