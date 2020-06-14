Carson Daly says he and wife Siri might never sleep together again: 'It's the best thing'

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Daly, have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since the fall — and "it's the best thing," he recently told PEOPLE.

The TODAY co-host, 46, and his wife, 39, who's also a TODAY Food contributor, began sleeping apart while Siri was pregnant with their fourth child, Goldie, born on March 26.

"We're both pretty good-sized humans, and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Carson joked to the magazine. “She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

“We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us,’” he added. "I don't know if we'll ever sleep together again."

Carson previously opened up about the decision with his fellow TODAY hosts back in September.

"Siri and I are sleeping apart right now because we're renovating our house," he explained. "She's pregnant so she has some rough nights. I have sleep apnea so I just started on this CPAP. It's a mask that makes all sorts of noise ... We don't want to sleep apart, but we have now, and I think secretly we're both like, 'This is kinda cool' because you get command of the whole room."

In another conversation with Dr. Mehmet Oz on TODAY in November, Carson joked that he and Siri got a "sleep divorce" due to "irreconcilable sleeping."

"If you're not taking care of your sleep, you're hurting your marriage," Dr. Oz answered.

Now that baby Goldie has arrived — joining siblings Jackson, 11, Etta, 7, and London, 5 — the couple is still sleeping apart due to Carson's work schedule.

While the family temporarily relocated to California so Carson could finish shooting the latest season of "The Voice," he had to wake up at 3 a.m. to work on TODAY. Sleeping in separate rooms made more sense so Siri and Goldie would not be awakened for his early call.

But Carson and Siri are open to sharing a bed in the future, he told PEOPLE.

"Believe it or not, our mattress at the house we were renting was on the floor," he said. "So Siri texted me one night like, 'Maybe we should get the bed fixed and try sleeping together?' Maybe a Friday, when I don't have to wake up the next day at 3 a.m., will be our triumphant sleep return."