Carson Daly reminds Gwen Stefani he once told her not to date Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will soon be walking down the aisle. Their love story, though, may not have happened if they listened to Carson Daly.

“Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in LA, and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen,” Carson told Stefani Thursday on TODAY.

“And I said, ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.’ And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent. You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake,’” he added, drawing laughs from Stefani, as well as TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Ignoring the sage wisdom from Carson may have been the best thing the engaged couple did. Stefani said her fellow "Voice" coach is everything she could want in a partner.

“What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake? I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda,” she said. “He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down-to-earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true.

“He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really just is my best friend, and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come. It’s just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle. And yes, Carson, you witnessed that. It’s weird how things happen, and you just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such devastation, you know what I mean?”

This will be the second marriage for Stefani, 51, who divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2015. She said tying the knot again was a decision that involved more than just her and Shelton, 44.

“There was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved — children and their hearts and everybody in my family’s family — we all went through a lot together," she said.

"And, so, I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly, it’s so late in your life, and I think you can relate to this, you think, ‘I want to marry you! Like, now!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married!’"

Stefani, whose new single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is out now, said she and Shelton discussed marriage and that she had become stressed out about the idea.

"So, we always talked about it, of course," she said. "Then as the years were going by, it was sort of like it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.

"And so I think we just, it was just natural. It’s funny because he basically had the ring, and it was right around my birthday. I was kind of getting a little bit anxious. I was, like, ‘Wait a minute. What are we doing? I don’t need to ever get married. What is happening?’ Because I started having a little insecurity, and so it was right on time.”