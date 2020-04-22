Carson Daly's son is a chip off the ol' block in adorable 'Nightly News' show

Carson Daly’s son is following in his dad’s footsteps.

Jackson Daly appeared on “NBC Nightly News Kids Edition” with Lester Holt on Tuesday, talking about how the Cincinnati Zoo has been offering online safaris that lets people get an up-close look at various animals. He also discussed the challenges of home-schooling while quarantining.

Carson was a beaming papa Wednesday on TODAY while humorously reflecting on his 11-year-old son’s blossoming on-camera career.

“That was pretty cool. I’ll tell you what, I’m really proud of the kid, just for getting up and working and not slacking off like it’s summertime around here,” he said while checking in from home.

Jackson has become a familiar face for TODAY viewers while quarantining. Earlier this month, Carson, who is also keeping busy with new daughter Goldie, cut his hair and last week Jackson supplied some homemade graphics while his father presented PopStart.

Carson said someone from “Nightly News” had contacted him about Jackson appearing on the program because he had appeared on TODAY. It’s somewhat ironic that Jackson appeared on the news program, too, considering Carson said they have kept the news off at home “because the information is sort of devastating for little kids to hear.”

“No teleprompter like Dad. You were just right off the dome,” Carson kidded when Jackson joined him.

Craig Melvin then jokingly pointed out that Jackson is climbing the corporate ladder at a frenetic pace, going from PopStart graphics coordinator to “Nightly News” correspondent in nine days.

“It just goes to show if you eat your vegetables and show up on time, you can ascend the news ranks rather quickly,” Carson responded.