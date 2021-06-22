It's Carson Daly's birthday! See Siri Daly's tribute to her husband

TODAY's Carson Daly turns 48 on Tuesday, and wife Siri is celebrating her "awesome husband" with a special message.

She posted a sweet photo on Instagram with the caption, "Join me in wishing this golf-playing, pizza-making, hard-working, Raiders/Yankees/Islanders-loving, awesome husband and dad a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Carson really is all of the above. He's a father who prioritizes mental health and is a creative chef and even an amateur barber.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Siri also celebrated Carson on Sunday for Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to a dad who will gladly let this happen. We love you @carsondaly!" Siri captioned the funny post.

The cute photos don't stop there. Siri recently posted a collection of never-before-seen pictures of the Daly family behind the scenes of "The Voice."

"It doesn't feel possible to recap 10 years of 'The Voice'... the memories we've made within and outside the studio walls are endless," Siri captioned the post. "What I can say for certain is @carsondaly has worked his tushy off... and I say 'tushy' because I have 17 children. Congrats to everyone involved on 20 seasons and 10 fabulous years!"

For his birthday, Carson received well-wishes from other members of the TODAY family. Savannah Guthrie posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "If there were Emmys for friendship, he’d have a room full. Love you @carsondaly — happy birthday!!"

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones shared a message, too, writing, "Happy Birthday to one of the *kindest* people in 30 Rock!!!!!!"

Related: