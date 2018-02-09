Carson Daly honored his late stepfather, Richard Caruso, in a touching segment on the Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" program.
The TODAY host, who's currently competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in Pebble Beach, California, shared sweet stories about Caruso, also an avid golfer, on the show Friday.
Daly, 44, shared scrapbook photos chronicling his many golf outings with Caruso — who worked in the golf shop of the famous Riviera Country Club where Daly caddied as a teen — and read aloud from a heartfelt letter Caruso wrote him after the pair enjoyed a father-son golf trip.
"Before I came up here (to Pebble Beach) this week, I spent a lot of time flipping through that book looking back at those memories we have," Daly revealed. "I mean, that's what this place is for us — a reminder of my past, my present and hopefully my future. I feel like I grew up here in many ways, not just playing golf, but as a man, and I have my dad to thank for that."
Daly, who attended Loyola Marymount on a partial golf scholarship, and, for a time, considered turning pro, also revealed that his stepfather used to tell him it would be "pretty cool" if he could one day play in the AT&T tournament.
The pair rejoiced when Daly was first invited to compete back in 2002.
In 2017, at age 84 and ailing, Caruso watched as his son won the tournament — which Daly called "a pinnacle moment" in his life.
"To watch him watch Carson win is an experience and a memory that I'll never forget," Daly's wife, Siri, revealed during the emotional segment.
"He almost had that sort of sensation after watching Carson win, like, 'You know what, I can go now. I'm a happy man.'"
Caruso died of bone cancer October 24, five short weeks after Daly's mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away at age 73.
"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Daly wrote in an Instagram post.
'Our hero': Carson Daly writes touching tribute to stepfather after he passesPlay Video - 0:55
'Our hero': Carson Daly writes touching tribute to stepfather after he passesPlay Video - 0:55
More video
Sarah Hendrickson’s passion for ski jumping helped open the Olympic sport to more women
Could John Kelly leave the White House amid allegations against staffers?
Visit the small slopes where some Olympians got their first taste of skiing
Korean War veteran sees glimmer of hope as North and South Korea unite for the Olympics
"He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him," Daly added. "He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong."