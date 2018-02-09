share tweet pin email

Carson Daly honored his late stepfather, Richard Caruso, in a touching segment on the Golf Channel's "Morning Drive" program.

The TODAY host, who's currently competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in Pebble Beach, California, shared sweet stories about Caruso, also an avid golfer, on the show Friday.

Daly, 44, shared scrapbook photos chronicling his many golf outings with Caruso — who worked in the golf shop of the famous Riviera Country Club where Daly caddied as a teen — and read aloud from a heartfelt letter Caruso wrote him after the pair enjoyed a father-son golf trip.

"Before I came up here (to Pebble Beach) this week, I spent a lot of time flipping through that book looking back at those memories we have," Daly revealed. "I mean, that's what this place is for us — a reminder of my past, my present and hopefully my future. I feel like I grew up here in many ways, not just playing golf, but as a man, and I have my dad to thank for that."

Daly, who attended Loyola Marymount on a partial golf scholarship, and, for a time, considered turning pro, also revealed that his stepfather used to tell him it would be "pretty cool" if he could one day play in the AT&T tournament.

The pair rejoiced when Daly was first invited to compete back in 2002.

In 2017, at age 84 and ailing, Caruso watched as his son won the tournament — which Daly called "a pinnacle moment" in his life.

"To watch him watch Carson win is an experience and a memory that I'll never forget," Daly's wife, Siri, revealed during the emotional segment.

"He almost had that sort of sensation after watching Carson win, like, 'You know what, I can go now. I'm a happy man.'"

Caruso died of bone cancer October 24, five short weeks after Daly's mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away at age 73.

"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Daly wrote in an Instagram post.

"He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him," Daly added. "He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong."