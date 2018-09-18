Carson Daly lost at the Emmys but says he's still a 'big winner' for this reason

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Carson Daly didn't take home a trophy at Monday night's 70th Emmy Awards, but he still left with a smile on his face because he had his wife, TODAY food expert Siri, by his side.

He posted a picture of them together on Instagram with a sweet message for Siri after the ceremony, where the show he hosts and produces, "The Voice," lost out to "RuPaul's Drag Race" in the category of Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

"Well, we may have lost the #Emmy (Congrats @rupaulofficial & team, very happy for them!) but I am still the big winner having the most incredible wife, mom and life partner @siriouslydelicious next to me,'' he wrote. "And as my mom would say in her Carolina drawl, 'She’s not only purdy on the outside, but on the inside too!'''

Carson and Siri, who have been married for two years and have three children, were all smiles ahead of the ceremony despite it being a bittersweet day.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away at 73 of a heart attack on the day of the Emmys last year.

He commemorated the day with a touching remembrance of his mother, who was a well-known California TV personality.

Siri also posted a sweet message on Instagram Monday in memory of Caruso before heading off to the ceremony with Carson.

Even though Carson went home without a trophy on Monday night, he can take solace in the fact that he already has four primetime Emmys on his resume. "The Voice" won for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 before "RuPaul's Drag Race" broke the streak this year.

