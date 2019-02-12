Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 9:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It’s Carson Daly’s last call on “Last Call.”

Carson has announced that he will no longer host the NBC late-night show, ending a 17-year run.

The TV vet has elected to leave the 1:30 a.m. show, which debuted in 2002, to focus on his roles with TODAY and “The Voice,” as well as spend more time with his family.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!” Daly said. “Hard to believe it’s been so long — 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

And at least one enduring thing came out of those 2,000 episodes: He met and ultimately married segment producer Siri Pinter, who joined him on TODAY Wednesday.

“We were fully above board,” he insisted about their relationship. “It worked out quite well. Honestly, 17 years ... it was a good run — it was a great run.”

The 45-year-old says it’s time to embrace different challenges.

“My 20s was about finding a good job,” he said. “My 30s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40’s, I’m focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my TODAY family and continue hosting and producing ‘The Voice’ and explore new opportunities.”

NBC is expected to reveal a new show in “Last Call’s” time slot, and it’s unclear when Carson's final episode will air.

Though he is looking ahead to new opportunities, including teaming with the Golf Channel, Carson knows none of them can hold a candle to being a family man.

“I could have all the jobs in the world, but none of them are more important to me than that of Dad,” Carson, a father of three, said. “My family will always remain my top priority and greatest gig.”