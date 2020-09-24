Carrie Underwood jokes she was a 'stage mom' with son Isaiah, 5, on Christmas album

Carrie Underwood is a country singer, songwriter, producer, and she even has her own line of activewear. But during a virtual visit to TODAY on Thursday, the newly honored ACM co-Entertainer of the Year revealed she has another occupation now: stage mom.

The 37-year-old mother of two made that tongue-in-cheek confession while sharing details about her upcoming album, “My Gift,” and the role her 5-year-old son, Isaiah, plays on it.

“My Gift” will be Underwood's seventh studio album and her first-ever, full-length Christmas album. It’s set to feature a mix of new material and classic carols, including a very special recording of “Little Drummer Boy,” featuring her own little boy.

“Whenever I think about that song, I picture (Isaiah's) face and personality — that is so him,” she said. “He would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you, because that’s what he had to give you. That’s the whole sentiment behind ‘Little Drummer Boy.’ (He) is bringing what he has to Jesus, which is why I wanted to name my album 'My Gift,' because I feel like the gift of music is such a blessing in my life. I really want to give that back to Jesus.”

She said the recording left her feeling like the “proudest mom in the world,” so TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie wondered if it also left her feeling like “a stage mom.”

“I did feel like I was a little bit!” Underwood admitted. “I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all of his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own. ... He was just so expressive! When I heard the song back, with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying and just so many emotions.”

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have another potential singer back home, but it will likely be a while before Jacob, 20 months, joins the music business.

The "American Idol" alum also revealed that the album was inspired, at least in part, by the unique challenges of 2020.

“I didn’t want to let this year stop us,” she said. “To be honest, it was such a blessing for me to be able to go in and just sing these happy, positive songs in this year. It was something I needed, and hopefully people can make it a soundtrack to their Christmas this year and just be happy, put a smile on their face and celebrate the things that are good around them.”

"My Gift" will be released on Friday.