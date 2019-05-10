Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 6:57 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed the newest addition to their family, baby Jacob, in January, and the country music star is already getting a lesson in how fast little ones grow up — thanks to her other child.

It seems her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, has made a love connection, and now Underwood's inner mama bear is coming out.

On Thursday, the "Love Wins" hit-maker took to Twitter to playfully vent about it.

"This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could 'look cute for Maddie,'" she explained. "He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her."

Who is this Maddie and how does Isaiah know her? The same way the rest of us know her.

As it turns out, Isaiah's first crush is none other than Maddie Marlow, aka one half of the country act Maddie & Tae.

Singer Maddie Marlow, of Maddie & Tae, performs on Day 2 of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country on May 16, 2018 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings / WireImage

"Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!!" the 36-year-old mom added.

Luckily for Underwood, Marlow isn't the heartbreaking type. In fact, the tweet left her just as smitten with Isaiah's parents as she is with the little man himself.

"I seriously could’ve cried," she wrote in a tweet after reading about her tiny big fan. "My heart just about exploded. Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys."

The 23-year-old then added the hashtag #newtourboyfriend.

It was an apt tag, too, since Marlow will be seeing a whole lot more of Isaiah — and his entire family — in the coming months. That's because Maddie & Tae are the opening act for Underwood's "Cry Pretty Tour 360," which kicked off earlier this month.