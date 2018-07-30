Carrie Underwood TODAY concert: What you need to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Carrie Underwood is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind such hits as "Cry Pretty," "Something in the Water," "Heartbeat" and more will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

The legendary country singer will heat up TODAY on September 14th. Carrie Underwood

Details:

Date: Friday, September 14

Hashtag: #CarrieTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned for how you and a guest can see this concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.