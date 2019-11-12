Carrie Underwood tears up over Miranda Lambert's praise: 'We lift each other up'

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are two country queens who have each other's backs.

During an interview on "The Ty Bentli Show," Underwood, 36, got emotional when she heard Lambert endorse her for the entertainer of the year prize at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

It all went down when the hosts played Underwood audio of Lambert, 36, explaining why she believes Underwood — the only female artist nominated in the category — deserves to win.

"To me, entertainer of the year is who’s represented the genre in every way the best for that year," Lambert said on the recording.

"Watching Carrie host the CMAs pregnant, and also do the (Sunday) Night Football campaign, and also have a brand, and also work with charity, and be a wife, and be a mother, and then host with two legendary country artists and go on tour … I just know how much work that is," Lambert continued.

"She works harder than I do, and I work hard," Lambert added. "And I just felt like, as a whole, with her tour and everything she encompasses and what she’s represented for country music, she deserves it. She just does.”

When the audio clip ended, Underwood was moved.

"She’s always been just super supportive and super sweet," Underwood said of Lambert, who first voiced her support of Underwood winning the award in a heartfelt Instagram post last month.

“I’m kinda emotional,” Underwood continued before tearing up. “I mean, it’s a nomination for all of us, and it would definitely be, you know, not just a win for all of the things that we’ve been doing, all that stuff that she mentioned that I’m so lucky and blessed enough to do, but I mean you know you watch other women in this industry do the same thing …”

Miranda Lambert (L) and Carrie Underwood were at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards in April 2017. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Underwood competes against musicians Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton for the coveted prize.

The "Love Wins" singer will also return —for the 12th time — to emcee the show, this time alongside country legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The sisterhood of female country music stars is something precious, Underwood told Bentli's listeners.

“We're all in it together," she said. "If there’s one incredible thing that’s happened from all of this talk of ‘women in country music,’ it’s the fact that I feel like we’ve all banded together, and we all understand. We’re the only ones that can understand because we’re women in this business and they don’t know what it’s like to be us.”

“We lift each other up, we support each other," Underwood added.