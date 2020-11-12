Carrie Underwood talks family holiday traditions and importance of going to church

Carrie Underwood puts a lot of stock into going to church during the Christmas season.

When asked by People about her favorite Christmas traditions with husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, the country superstar said going to church, as the "inspirational aspect is a really important part of the holidays for us."

It doesn’t end there, though. The family also likes to get into the holiday spirit at home.

"We love decorating the house, and we always get the boys their own tree they can decorate any way they like," she said. "And, of course, it's all about music and food!"

Underwood, whose new Christmas album, “My Gift,” features Isaiah, also says she doesn’t know how much time they will get to spend with their families this year because of the pandemic, but they are determined to make sure it’s "a special time for Isaiah and Jacob."

The couple, which celebrated their 10th anniversary this past summer, has been open about the importance of faith in their family.

“We always pray before meals and stuff like that and Isaiah will remind us, even if one of us is in the other room, hasn’t made our breakfast yet. He’s like, ‘Where’s Mom? Where’s Mom? I gotta have Mom.’ So we can all be there together to pray” the Grammy winner, 37, said earlier this year during an episodeof their series “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” for the faith-based media organization I Am Second.

The "Before He Cheats" singer and Fisher hail from different places, which usually means they’re on the go during the holidays.

"Most of our family lives in Oklahoma and Canada, so we usually spend a lot of time during the holidays traveling," she told People. "For all of the challenges this year has presented, it's been a surprisingly busy and productive time, and we are very grateful for all we do have."

Many families may remain grounded this holiday season due to the pandemic and the "American Idol" champion has found joy in getting to stay home with Fisher the last few months.

"For most of our marriage, our jobs have kept us both so busy with lots of traveling and time apart, so like a lot of people, we spent more time together this year than we have since we first met," she said. "We have a lot of fun with the boys, and I love having a workout partner!"

The family has been spending time “in a more rural area,” which the singer says has been beneficial.

"For most of the time since lockdown, we were able to spend a lot of time outside, which I think was a godsend for all of us," she says. "The boys and I did a lot of gardening together, which I love."