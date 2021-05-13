Carrie Underwood shares the meaning behind her Las Vegas residency's name

Carrie Underwood is heading to Las Vegas!

The country superstar just announced her very first concert residency, and we couldn't be more excited.

On Wednesday, the seven-time Grammy Award winner revealed that she'll be performing six shows at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in December. The residency, titled "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency," will kick off on Dec. 1, with additional dates set for Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year called in to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday to discuss her big news and explained the meaning behind the residency's name.

"It's called 'Reflection' because I've been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage and we kind of just want to bring all the best of the best to Vegas and have some fun," she said.

Carrie Underwood has some exciting news for her fans! The singer will be starting a residency in Las Vegas this December. TODAY

The 38-year-old will be in good company in Vegas since Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will also share the theater for their own upcoming residencies. And Hoda and Jenna were wondering if there's any opportunity for the superstars to collaborate at one of their shows.

"You never know," Underwood said. "Somebody could crash my set! The more, the merrier."

"Can we crash your set? Jenna asked.

"Yes!" the singer said.

"Oh really? We're gonna remember that," Hoda joked.

Tickets for the country singer's shows go on sale May 24, and she will be donating $1 of each ticket to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

During their chat with Underwood, Hoda and Jenna surprised the singer with some exciting news: she's been nominated for another two CMT Music Awards for her video "Hallelujah" with John Legend. The video is up for the "Collaborative Video of the Year" award and the coveted "Video of the Year" category, too.

"Yay! Oh my gosh, that's amazing, two!" she said and did a little dance. "Nice! Hallelujah."

When Hoda and Jenna asked if Underwood was really surprised, she said this was indeed the first time that she had heard the news.

"You got me! I'm hard to surprise. I think I'm still processing, too. That's absolutely amazing."

During her interview, Underwood also had the opportunity to surprise two of her biggest fans, Christian and Katie Snyder. Katie has Down syndrome and she and her brother have gone to nine of the singer's concerts together.

When Christian posted a video of his sister singing along to Underwood's songs in September 2020, the singer tweeted back: "Nailed it! What a sweetie! Her joy has given me so much of my own tonight! Thank you for this!!! Tell her to keep singing!"

Nailed it! What a sweetie! Her joy has given me so much of my own tonight! Thank you for this!!! Tell her to keep singing!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 7, 2020

The Snyder siblings joined in on Underwood's interview and asked the singer if she plans to return to her country roots after releasing a Christmas and gospel album over the past year.

"I'm always working on something but that's who I am; you can't take the country out of this girl," she said. "I also feel like the whole residency is a part of that journey, getting to be onstage doing all of the hits, all of the favorites, all of the ones that people want to sing along to."

The siblings also got a surprise of their own — a free trip to see Underwood's Vegas show! — and the singer is excited to meet them.

"Let's have some fun!" she said.