Carrie Underwood suffers multiple injuries in fall outside her home

share tweet pin email

Country star Carrie Underwood, 34, is an undeniable force in the music industry — but she's not invincible. Unfortunately, she took a tumble on Friday and suffered injuries that required her to go to the hospital.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," read a statement TODAY received from Underwood's representative. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

Evan Agostini / AP The accident happened just two days after Underwood co-hosted the 51st annual CMA Awards.

The statement continued, "Her husband, Mike Fisher, was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital. Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes."

Scary stuff. We're glad to hear Underwood is home and on the mend — and already active on social media. As news spread of her accident, Underwood took the time to respond to concerned messages from fans via Twitter.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...Iâll be alright...might just take some time...glad Iâve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody," she wrote. "I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."

Fisher, 37, recently retired from the NHL, giving him plenty of time to care for Underwood and the couple's 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

Wishing Underwood (and her caregivers) a safe and speedy recovery!