'Fish is back!' Carrie Underwood celebrates husband's return to hockey

share tweet pin email

It’s safe to say that Carrie Underwood is Mike Fisher’s biggest fan!

After retiring from the NHL last August, Underwood’s husband announced Wednesday that he will be returning to the ice to play for the Nashville Predators. The country singer celebrated the news with a triumphant tweet.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

“This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the Cup!!!” an excited Underwood tweeted. The Predators lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.

Mark Humphrey / AP Underwood and her son, Isaiah, are big fans of Mike Fisher!

Underwood has been a big supporter of Fisher’s hockey career since the two married in 2010. She’s often been seen wearing a Predators jersey at his games. She even rocked a team-inspired manicure during the playoffs last year.

Last spring, Underwood surprised fans with a rendition of the national anthem at a Predators playoff game.

She posted an emotional tribute to her husband when he announced his retirement, writing, “I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life.”

In a press conference held Wednesday, Fisher said he couldn’t wait to get back on the ice and that Underwood’s continued support helped him make the decision.

"Carrie, she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do," Fisher, 37, said, according to NHL.com. "She wanted me to do it. She's usually right."

While there’s no timetable for Fisher to rejoin the Predators, he’s hoping to return in the next month. We bet his wife can’t wait!