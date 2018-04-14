Carrie Underwood shares new post-injury photo in rehearsal for the ACM Awards

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood is ready for her comeback!

The country music star shared another rare photo of herself since her frightening injury late last year, and she looks healthy and radiant as ever. In the Instagram post, the “Cry Pretty” singer is perched on a stool and crooning into a microphone while surrounded by her band.

“Getting ready for the weekend,” she captioned the shot, along with hashtags “#CryPretty #ACMawards.” Underwood is slated to perform Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards, her first time taking the stage since a scary November 2017 accident. The "American Idol" winner fell down the stairs outside her house, breaking her wrist and requiring 40-50 stitches on her face.

“I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she wrote in a message to her fan club in January. "I am grateful that it wasn't much, much, worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I've still got a ways to go in the recovery process, but it's encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last."

Though she cut back on posting her regular selfies since the injury, Underwood has become more active on Instagram in recent weeks. On April 4, she shared an intimate black-and-white shot of herself back in the studio. She posted another on April 6 of herself rehearsing with her band.

Fans showered the singer with love and support on the platform.

“Welcome back,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” another added.

Underwood is nominated at this year's ACM Awards for female vocalist of the year, as well as for vocal event of the year (with Keith Urban). One thing is for certain — her fans will be happy to see her.