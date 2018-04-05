Carrie Underwood is back at work after accident that required over 40 stitches

Carrie Underwood appears to be coming back strong after a terrifying November 2017 accident caused her to receive more than 40 stitches in her face.
The country superstar, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of herself at work in a recording studio. While it's unclear when exactly the picture was taken, fans were still overjoyed to see it.
After all, the "American Idol" alum — who once regularly shared selfies — has kept photos of herself to a minimum since she was injured in the accident, which happened when she tripped on steps outside her Nashville home.
In mid-December, Underwood posed in a gym pic with "Below Deck" alum Adrienne Gang — marking the first time she'd appeared in a photo since the nasty fall, which also caused her to break her wrist.
Though she warned fans she might look "a bit different" once she healed, the singer looked as stunning as ever in the pic — even with her telltale wrist brace.
Carrie Underwood photographed for first time since getting 40 face stitchesPlay Video - 0:34
In a candid letter to fans on New Year's Day, Underwood vowed to make 2018 "amazing" — and so far she's kept her word.
Early last month, the Grammy winner debuted the powerful new video for her hit single "The Champion." She also nabbed ACM nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for the single “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.
Now she's back in the studio, which has fans and critics buzzing about a possible new album.
Fingers crossed!