Carrie Underwood has a crew of professionals ensuring that everything on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" goes off without a hitch — but that doesn't mean she couldn't use an extra hand every now and again.

And she got a hand — albeit a amall one — ahead of her big show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Thursday night.

Just hours before she took the stage at Giant Center, Underwood took to Instagram to share a sweet shot of her newest roadie, better known to fans as her 4-year-old son, Isaiah.

"Had some extra special help with sound check today, so tonight’s show is bound to sound amazing!!!" she wrote alongside a fun photo of her oldest child holding the mic while mom looked on with pride.

It's a sweet moment, but it might not be a rare one.

Underwood, who gave birth to a second son, Jacob, in January, is just days away from completing the first leg of her North American dates, and she'll kick off her European shows before the month is out. Since she has her family in tow on the tour, there will be plenty of opportunities for Isaiah to pitch in again.

After all, he has a history of helping his mom and dad when they need it.

Last summer, he stood on a bridge and welcomed CMA Fest attendees to Nashville before Underwood's performance.

And when his father, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, needed someone with barber skills to help him keep his beard in check, Isaiah was there with clippers in hand to tame the facial hair — and almost take a little off the top, too.

There's no telling what other hidden talents the tyke has, but it seems a safe bet that mom will let us know the next time he comes to the rescue.