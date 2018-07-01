Carrie Underwood's son attends mom's concert for 1st time, gets a hug backstage

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood's 3-year-old son Isaiah may be little, but he's his mom's biggest fan (well, maybe besides her hubby Mike Fisher).

The toddler joined his dad to cheer on mom at her concert on Saturday and even offered her a hug backstage!

(Click through the Instagram post to see all of the pictures.)

In one photo, the country singer smiles at Isaiah while she holds him backstage. In another, the little one looks at his mom while she performs, likely mesmerized by her voice as well as the bright lights from the stage.

Fisher, who plays professional hockey, wrote: “Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!”

This is not the first time Isaiah has shared the spotlight with his parents. Back in May, when Fisher’s team the Predators was eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Izzy assisted dad with shaving off his beard, which he grew out of superstition during the playoffs. "Dada, shave your face so it will be all gone," Isaiah said as he wielded the clippers in a video.

Fisher and Underwood, who met after one of Underwood's concerts in 2008 and have been married since 2010, are constantly posting supportive messages to one another on social media. And since Underwood’s scary accident last November, when the star tripped outside her home, fracturing her wrist and requiring more than 40 stitches in her face, they have shown that they can stick together through the good and bad. This past May, Underwood shared details of her harrowing experience with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and made a triumphant return to the stage.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Carrie Underwood talks activewear line and her scary accident Play Video - 5:41 Carrie Underwood talks activewear line and her scary accident Play Video - 5:41

Now that his mama is back to her normal routine of rocking out on stage, we're sure to see more of adorable little Izzy enjoying his mom's fabulous career.