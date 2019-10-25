Who knew it was "Take Your Mother to Work Day"?

Carrie Underwood welcomed a special guest to the stage at her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday night: her mother, Carole, who joined her superstar daughter by performing the rap portion of her song, “The Champion.”

The proud daughter shared a clip of her mother killing it on stage.

“Nailed it!" Underwrote alongside the video, which featured the two of them jamming out as the crowd goes crazy. "I kept trying to keep her on track! At the end she said ‘Did I do OK?’ Who knew Mom could rap?!”

After the show, the Grammy winner was still beaming about how her mom did and how special the moment was.

“Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight!" she wrote. "Of course, I’m talking about my mom! She crushed it!”

"What an amazing moment!! She is truly is the champion," one fan commented.

"This was the best thing ever!" someone else wrote.

Throwback! Underwood smiles with her mother, Carole, at the 2006 American Music Awards. Getty Images

Hmm — can an album of duets be far behind?

Underwood, who grew up in Oklahoma, has shown love for her parents on social media before. Last year, she honored her folks for celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

"We listened to stories of how they met and their first years together...the good Lord sure did bless them...and us! I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!" she wrote.

Bringing her mom up to the stage is no surprise coming from Underwood, who has turned her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" into a family affair. Just last month, the mother of two wrote about how great it is having her kids tag along.

"One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me," she wrote. "I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama."