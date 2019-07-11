They say time flies when you're having fun, and for Mike Fisher, there's nothing more fun than being married to Carrie Underwood.

On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and the former NHL star could hardly believe that he's been with his wife for nearly a decade already.

Fisher shared an adorable photo of the two of them cuddled up close at home, and he also shared his astonishment in the caption that accompanied it.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!" he wrote. "Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly."

He then added a couple of apt hashtags to the post: "#datenight" and "#happyanniversary."

As for Underwood, she posted a few photos to Instagram, too, but there were more shots of their horses (and herself) than her husband in the mix.

"Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!" she wrote alongside the pics.

While that post had more to do with how they spent their day than what the day was all about, Underwood has never been shy about celebrating her love for Fisher.

Last year, in honor of their eighth anniversary, the country music superstar wrote, "I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together!"

Underwood and Fisher met back in 2008, after one of her concerts, and they were engaged the following year.

The pair have two children together, 4-year-old son Isaiah and his 5-month-old brother, Jacob.

Here's to many more years of marital bliss — and of sweet posts on social media!