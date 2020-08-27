Carrie Underwood reveals son Isaiah will be featured on her Christmas album

Carrie Underwood’s upcoming Christmas album is less than a month away, but she’s already giving fans an early peek at what’s inside that present.

On Thursday, the country music hit-maker took to Instagram to share the song list for “My Gift,” and she revealed the identity of a couple of guest vocalists — including one from her very own family.

“The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours,” she wrote in a post. “The album also includes a couple of very special guests…I can’t wait for you all to hear ‘Hallelujah’ written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of 'Little Drummer Boy' featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah.”

That’s right! In addition to making beautiful music with John Legend, the 37-year-old mother of two is featuring her 5-year-old son on a sweet and traditional holiday track. And while that’s exciting news, it’s not really surprising, given what she said about the song and her son when she first announced that the album was in the works.

“I started thinking about individual songs, and one of my favorites is 'Little Drummer Boy,'" she said in a video trailer for the record. “It’s one of my favorites because the sentiment behind it is just so honest. There’s a little boy, and of course, I think of my 5-year-old, Isaiah.”

While this is Isaiah’s first time at the mic, it isn’t the first time Underwood’s fans have heard him sing. Back in 2017, just before he turned 2, Mom shared a video of her joining Isaiah for a car-ride duet of “Jesus Loves Me.”

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher also have a son named Jacob, though at just 1 he’s still a little young to hit the studio.

In addition to “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Hallelujah,” “My Gift” will also feature the following tracks: “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let There Be Peace,” “Sweet Baby Jesus,” “O Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Away in a Manger” and “Silent Night.”

In the aforementioned trailer, Underwood explained how she decided on the name for her first full-length Christmas album.

“I love music, I love singing," she said. "That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do. And I want to use that gift, and I want to give it back to Jesus. That’s kind of why I landed on ‘My Gift’ as an album title.”

Her “Gift” comes out Sept. 25, and as she wrote on Instagram, it “can’t come soon enough!”