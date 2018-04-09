share tweet pin email

Fans haven't seen more than brief glimpses of Carrie Underwood since a slip-and-fall accident outside her Nashville home last November left her with a fractured wrist and a facial injury that required more than 40 stitches.

But that's about to change!

Over the course of the next week, Underwood has a couple of big treats in store for her faithful followers, including new music and a live performance in prime time.

The "Church Bells" singer recently revealed that she's been back in the studio recording again, and in an update on Instagram Sunday, she announced the first release date.

"This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET," she wrote.

That detail was accompanied by a close-up of Underwood's left eye shedding a few glittering tears.

But that tease was just a taste of the exciting news to come.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

On Monday morning, the Academy of Country Music announced that the 13-time ACM Award winner will take the stage and perform that highly anticipated new single during this year's live ceremony on Sunday, April 15.

And with that news, the recent rehearsal shot she shared on social media is a mystery no more.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

In addition to watching her perform Sunday night, fans might just see her add to her impressive collection of trophies at the 53rd Annual ACM Awards. Underwood is nominated for both female vocalist of the year and vocal event of the year (for "The Fighter" with Keith Urban).