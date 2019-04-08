Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 8, 2019, 1:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Is there anything Carrie Underwood can’t do?

The country superstar appeared at Sunday night’s 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards — including taking the stage for her first performance since giving birth to second child Jacob — but it’s what she did before that has people talking. She posted a photo on her Instagram page explaining she was prepping for the big night by pumping breast milk.

"Getting ready for my performance.......also pumping," she captioned the glamour shot, while using the hashtags #Multitasking #ACMAwards#Southbound and #LetsDoThis.

Underwood didn't miss a beat during the ACMs. She performed her new track "Southbound" and teamed up with "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz on the actress' song, "I'm Standing with You," from her upcoming movie "Breakthrough."

Underwood, who is also mom to son Isaiah, 4, is hardly alone when it comes to pumping while working, either. Actress Kristen Bell, who has two daughters, hilariously recounted the time she pumped while on Skype during the first table for her comedy “Bad Moms.”

“I’m sorry, when you gotta do it, you gotta do it," she said.

Underwood is also no stranger to keeping it real and showing her vulnerability. Last month, she shared a photo of herself makeup-free after a workout.

"When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!" she wrote, in part.

She has also been very open about trying to get her body back into shape after giving birth to Jacob.

"I’m going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," she wrote. "I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

The Grammy winner went on to say she hopes to just live in the moment.

"As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t," she wrote.