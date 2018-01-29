Carrie Underwood got pulled over for speeding and didn't take it so well

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood has been going full-speed ahead — literally.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, who used to pride herself on having never been pulled over, had a recent run-in with the police.

Underwood, 34, recounted the incident Monday on Twitter, writing “Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding.”

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say Iâve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

The self-described rule follower did not take it well.

“I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #RuleFollower, #GrannyDriver and #ImSorry.

Most fans were quick to share support, while some wanted to know if she actually received a traffic ticket or was let go with a warning. For now, we’re left hanging — but mostly, we’re glad she’s safe.

Underwood, mother to 2-year-old Isaiah, has had a full plate recently. In November, the singer suffered a serious fall that left her with a broken wrist and needing up to 50 stitches.

But neither the fall nor the run-in with the police can stop Underwood from moving forward — just maybe a little more cautiously in the future.

Her song "The Champion," with Ludacris, will open NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LII and also be incorporated into the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.