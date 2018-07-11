Carrie Underwood posts sweet anniversary message to Mike Fisher

share tweet pin email

After eight years of marriage, Carrie Underwood loves her husband Mike Fisher more than ever!

That was the heart of her sweet message attached to two photos of the happy couple, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

"I love you today more than yesterday...which was more than the day before...and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together!" Underwood, 35, wrote.

This is becoming a trend for Underwood, who marked their last couple of anniversaries on social media as well.

Underwood, who was "American Idol's" fourth season winner in 2005 and went on to a mega-superstar career as a country and pop artist, met Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher in 2008. They married three years later on July 10, 2011.

"We are good," Underwood told Cosmopolitan about her marriage in 2015. "It helped that we were both established before we were married. Neither one of us could be like, 'I didn't know it would be like this!'"

The pair have one child, son Isaiah, 3. Late last year, she suffered a fall at her home that required nearly 50 stitches in her face, but she seems to be as healthy and happy as ever now.

Congratulations, you two!

