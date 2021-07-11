Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with loving posts

Country singer Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated 11 years of marriage on Saturday, July 10. The pair commemorated the day by sharing gushing Instagram posts.

Underwood shared a casual photo of the couple at home, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more. Love you!"

Fisher posted a photo from the couple’s June 9, 2010 wedding day to mark the occasion, writing, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary”

The country superstar, 38, and former professional ice hockey player, 41, first met in 2008 at a meet-and-greet after one of Underwood’s concerts. The couple share two boys: Isaiah Michael, 6, and Jacob Bryan, 2.

The seven-time Grammy winner told TODAY Parents in October last year, the pandemic encouraged her and her family to spend more time outdoors on their farm in Nashville.

“Isaiah has been helping me in the garden,” she said. “That’s a new kind of hobby I’ve picked up and he’s been doing a great job helping me.’’

The “Blown Away” singer added that both boys have been helping out with their chickens.

“We have chickens and they’ll go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs,” she said. “We’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing.”

Earlier this year, the “American Idol” alum released her eighth studio and first gospel album, “My Savior.” At the time, she told TODAY she hopes people will find the album uplifting during these hard times.

“I got to go into the studio to sing these songs that are so hopeful and so peaceful,” she said. “I hope people find some peace and comfort in these songs.”

Underwood's mom, Carole Underwood, recently sat down with Sheinelle Jones as well, opening up about what it was like raising her talented daughter and watching her go from talent shows to superstardom.

"You don't realize that celebrities truly are just people," the elder Underwood said. "They wash their clothes. They fold their clothes. You know? I just don't want her to change how she is, and I think she doesn't."