Carrie Underwood is celebrating the 11th anniversary of the day she met husband Mike Fisher!

The seven-time Grammy-winning singer posted a picture from date night out at New York City restaurant Del Posto with her retired hockey player husband on Instagram Tuesday, and explained all.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!" she gushed. "Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me....tonight we celebrated at @delposto. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!"

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville in June Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The pair began dating in 2008 after he met her at one of her concerts; they were engaged by late 2009. The couple tied the knot on July 10, 2010, in Greensboro, Georgia.

They have two children, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months. No wonder their nights out together are "rare"!

Fisher opted not to post a photo from this most recent anniversary, but in July he honored their nine years as a married couple.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly," he wrote.

Congratulations, you two! No matter when you celebrate, you're still adorable.